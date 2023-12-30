Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti’s Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti, the illustrious head coach of Real Madrid, has renewed his contract, extending his stay with the club until 2026. The decision eliminates the possibility of Ancelotti taking on the role of Brazil’s national coach, a position that had been frequently linked with him.

Ancelotti’s Remarkable Legacy

This is Ancelotti’s second tenure at Real Madrid, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. In his five seasons as Real Madrid’s coach, he has clinched 10 trophies, including two Champions League titles. The Italian maestro is the only manager to have won four European Cups and has recorded the most victories in the history of this prestigious competition. His success extends beyond the Champions League; Ancelotti is the first manager to claim victories in all five major European leagues. His current spell at Real Madrid, which commenced in June 2021, has seen him guide the team to the top of LaLiga in the 2023-24 season and secure a place in the Champions League round of 16.

Implications for Other Clubs

This contract extension has significant implications for other clubs and managers, notably Xabi Alonso, the current coach of Bayer Leverkusen. With Real Madrid no longer a potential destination for Alonso, Bayern Munich, his former club, potentially emerges as a suitable suitor. Alonso has led Leverkusen to an unbeaten first half of the season, surpassing even Pep Guardiola’s record at Bayern Munich. However, this speculation hinges on the performance of Bayern’s current coach, Thomas Tuchel. A Champions League win could secure Tuchel’s position, leading to a contract extension and a pay rise, while failure to secure any trophies this season could open the door for Alonso.

Looking Ahead

As the world of football watches these developments unfold, it is important to remember that these are merely possibilities. The future remains uncertain, and the decisions of clubs and managers will be influenced by several factors, including club performance, player dynamics, and, of course, the outcome of the season. For now, Carlo Ancelotti’s contract extension serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements and the faith that Real Madrid has in his leadership. It also sends a clear message to other coaches like Thomas Tuchel that there are alternatives available, and they must remain focused on their respective goals for the season.