Football

Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Real Madrid triumphed over Mallorca in a nail-biting clash, securing a 1-0 victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The match was marked by missed opportunities and near-misses that kept both teams, and their fans, on their toes until the final whistle.

A Battle of Near-Misses

Mallorca and Madrid both experienced instances where they were inches away from altering the scoreboard. Nine minutes into the second half, Mallorca’s Samu launched a long-range shot that bounced off the post, narrowly missing a goal. As the clock peaked at the 69th minute, Madrid retaliated with a similarly close call. Substitute Joselu found Valverde who then spotted Rodrygo on the left flank. Rodrygo’s attempt to curve the ball into the far corner was thwarted by a dive from Mallorca’s goalkeeper, Rajkovic.

The Agony of the Post

Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, another substitute, added to the drama with a follow-up header after Rodrygo’s denied attempt. The ball struck the inside of the post, skidding along the goal-line before being cleared from danger. These moments underscore the intensity of the competition between the two teams, with both sides pushing for a goal but ultimately being thwarted by the thinnest of margins.

Real Madrid’s Triumph

Despite the high-stakes play and near misses, Real Madrid managed to secure the victory. Antonio Rudiger, positioned at the heart of the defence, scored the winning goal from a corner with 12 minutes left in the game. This win solidified Madrid’s position at the top of the LaLiga table, with 15 wins, three draws, and a single loss at the season’s halfway point. Mallorca’s six-game unbeaten run ended with this defeat, a testament to Madrid’s ability to win games even when not at their best.

0
Football Spain Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

