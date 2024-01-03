Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
Real Madrid triumphed over Mallorca in a nail-biting clash, securing a 1-0 victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The match was marked by missed opportunities and near-misses that kept both teams, and their fans, on their toes until the final whistle.
A Battle of Near-Misses
Mallorca and Madrid both experienced instances where they were inches away from altering the scoreboard. Nine minutes into the second half, Mallorca’s Samu launched a long-range shot that bounced off the post, narrowly missing a goal. As the clock peaked at the 69th minute, Madrid retaliated with a similarly close call. Substitute Joselu found Valverde who then spotted Rodrygo on the left flank. Rodrygo’s attempt to curve the ball into the far corner was thwarted by a dive from Mallorca’s goalkeeper, Rajkovic.
The Agony of the Post
Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, another substitute, added to the drama with a follow-up header after Rodrygo’s denied attempt. The ball struck the inside of the post, skidding along the goal-line before being cleared from danger. These moments underscore the intensity of the competition between the two teams, with both sides pushing for a goal but ultimately being thwarted by the thinnest of margins.
Real Madrid’s Triumph
Despite the high-stakes play and near misses, Real Madrid managed to secure the victory. Antonio Rudiger, positioned at the heart of the defence, scored the winning goal from a corner with 12 minutes left in the game. This win solidified Madrid’s position at the top of the LaLiga table, with 15 wins, three draws, and a single loss at the season’s halfway point. Mallorca’s six-game unbeaten run ended with this defeat, a testament to Madrid’s ability to win games even when not at their best.
