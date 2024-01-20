Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash

Real Madrid's squad is set to welcome back Lucas Vazquez, a versatile player who has been out of action due to a hamstring injury sustained during their 1-0 victory over Mallorca. His presence has been notably absent in the Supercopa de España finals and Madrid's last four matches. Now, as the team gears up for their upcoming La Liga clash against Almeria, the 32-year-old's return promises to add a much-needed depth to the roster.

Vazquez's Versatility

Vazquez, despite being primarily a winger, has been seen in the role of a right-back this season. He has left his mark with two assists and a pivotal goal. While Dani Carvajal is expected to start for Sunday's game, Vazquez's return certainly broadens the options for the team.

Madrid's Injury Woes

However, the injury concerns for Madrid are far from over. Key players Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba continue to remain sidelined. Of the trio, only Militao is expected to return later in the season. The absence of these players has been a significant setback for Madrid.

Crucial Match Against Almeria

Real Madrid, currently trailing behind Girona in the league standings, is facing a crucial match against Almeria. This comes especially after their recent 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The loss saw Madrid exit the cup, shifting their focus to the league and Champions League for the rest of the season. A strong performance against Almeria is imperative for Madrid to regain their momentum and climb back to the top.