India

Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale

In the fervor of the LAKSH Season 5 football tournament, the Parade Mini Stadium in Jammu achieved an electrifying crescendo. The grand finale saw Real Lona Football Club clinch victory over Skalzangling Football Club, with a close scoreline of 2-1. The match, much like the season, attracted an unprecedented number of spectators, setting a new benchmark in the region’s football history.

Path to the Finale

Both finalists displayed commendable grit and determination to reach the summit of the tournament. Real Lona FC, on the back of their noteworthy performance, ousted Yangtse FC from the competition. On the other hand, Skalzangling FC showcased their prowess by overcoming Chewang FC.

A Star-studded Affair

The finale was graced by esteemed guests including Lama Lobzang Jigmet and Sheikh Mohammad Ali Mohammadi. The Manager of Mini Stadium Parade Ground Jammu, too, was present to witness the spectacle. The fervour was reflected not just in the spectators, but also in the dignitaries present.

Recognizing Individual Excellence

The presentation ceremony served as a platform to acknowledge the outstanding performances and contributions of individual players. Rizwan Ali was given the title of Best Goalkeeper, while Mussa was recognized as the Best Defender. Suhail Ali and Imran Rajput were named Best Midfielder and Best Striker, respectively. Minhal Tak was crowned the Emerging Player. Moreover, Football Club Yangtse was honored as the Best Upcoming Team, Stanzin Wangdan scored the coveted Goal of the Tournament, and Abid Ali achieved the title of Player of the Tournament.

A Call to Action

Amid the celebration of football, Sajid Jafari, President of LAKSH Society Ladakh, seized the moment to address a pressing societal issue. He highlighted the silent prevalence of drugs in society and urged for collective action to combat this menace. He stated that LAKSH aims to be a practical solution, thus underlining the intent of the organization beyond sports.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

