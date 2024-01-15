Reading FC Owner Fined as Fans Protest, Club Faces Critical Juncture

Reading Football Club, a venerable institution in English soccer, is teetering on the brink of financial chaos. The club's owner, Dai Yongge, a Chinese businessman, has been slapped with a £50,000 fine by the English Football League (EFL) over allegations of financial mismanagement and neglect. The fine, an addition to earlier penalties, serves as a stark warning of the club's dire straits under Yongge's tenure.

Financial Missteps and Penalties

Reading FC has been subject to repeated financial penalties and point deductions under Yongge's stewardship. His failure to finance a deposit account earmarked for player and staff salaries has resulted in a total of £80,000 in fines. Furthermore, the club has been docked a staggering 16 points in the past two years, plummeting to the 21st position in the third-division League One.

Fan Outrage and Protest

The financial instability has not gone unnoticed by the club's loyal fans. Around 1,000 home fans staged a protest during Reading's match against Port Vale, causing the game's abandonment only 16 minutes in. The pitch invasion, a potent symbol of the fans' discontent, underscores the depth of frustration against Yongge's handling of the club.

Future of Reading FC

Amid the turmoil, the EFL has issued an ultimatum to Yongge: either ensure adequate funding for the club or initiate the process to sell the team. The League is prepared to levy further charges against Mr. Yongge and is actively encouraging him to transfer his majority shareholding to suitable new owners. These developments mark a critical juncture for Reading FC. The club's future hinges on decisive action from its owner, either in the form of substantial financial support or a change in ownership, to rectify the current instability.