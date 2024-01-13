Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion

Emotions ran high during a League One match as hundreds of Reading football club supporters stormed the pitch to voice their dissatisfaction with the team’s owner, Dai Yongge. This protest, anticipated and orchestrated by the group ‘Sell Before We Dai’, led to a temporary suspension of the match merely 15 minutes after kickoff.

Protest: A Display of Dissatisfaction

The fans, armed with tennis balls and a blue flare, invaded the pitch to express their anger over Yongge’s contentious management of the club, which has been marred by financial irregularities and subsequent multiple point deductions. Despite warnings from the club and stricter rules implemented in July 2022 that impose automatic bans and police reporting for pitch invaders, fans proceeded with their demonstration, bringing attention to the broader issue of dissatisfaction with football club ownership.

Reading’s Struggles Under Dai Yongge

Reading is currently languishing in 21st position in League One, a testament to the turmoil caused by Yongge’s management. The fans’ protest mirrors the club’s struggles, which include staff layoffs and an uncertain future. Their chants against the EFL and pleas for Yongge to step down, underscored by banners expressing discontent, echoed across the stadium.

Future Ownership: A Beacon of Hope?

Amidst the chaos, there has been interest in a takeover from former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and Genevra Associates, a Luxembourg-based investment group. However, no change of ownership has materialized yet, leaving the fans in a state of anticipation and adding fuel to the fire of their protests. The pitch invasion – though disruptive – underscores a deep-seated issue within the world of football: fans’ frustrations with club ownership and their desperate call for change.