Re-evaluating the Role of Sport in Indigenous Health Policy in Canada

The relationship between sport participation and the health of Indigenous communities in Canada is one that is inherently complex, and cannot be simplified into a straightforward solution for the health challenges these communities face. This was revealed in a literature review by the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health, highlighting a policy conundrum where Indigenous youth are more physically active, yet report poorer health when compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

The Inadequacy of Sport Alone

This discrepancy is a clear indicator that sport alone is not a panacea for the systemic issues impacting Indigenous health. The national sport policies of Canada, seen in the Canada Sport Policy of 2002 and 2012, have historically been designed to increase sport participation with the goal of enhancing health and well-being. However, the lack of substantial data on Indigenous participation in sport and the unique social determinants of Indigenous health suggest that sport policy may not effectively address the health disparities experienced by Indigenous communities.

Understanding the Determinants of Indigenous Health

These determinants are not limited to physical activity alone, but also encompass elements like settler colonialism and Indigenous culture and spirituality. These factors play a significant role in the health of Indigenous communities, and their omission from the larger conversation around health policy can lead to incomplete and ineffective solutions.

Re-evaluating the Role of Sport in Health Policy

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 89 has called for policies that are inclusive of Aboriginal peoples and reflect a broader perspective on health and sport. As Canada prepares for its upcoming national sport policy, there is an opportunity to re-examine the role of sport in health policy. This re-evaluation should emphasize the need for a culturally grounded approach that recognizes the limitations of sport as a tool for health improvement and seeks to address the health disparities of Indigenous communities in a more comprehensive manner.