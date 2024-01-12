RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff

Dani Olmo, the accomplished Spanish footballer gracing RB Leipzig’s roster, is on the brink of a comeback after enduring an injury-riddled spell. Coach Marco Rose confirmed that Olmo is in good shape, although not yet prepared for a full-length game. The 25-year-old is projected to relish 20 to 25 minutes on the field, marking a cautious yet crucial step in his return to competitive football.

From Hat-trick to Hamstring

Olmo started the season on a high, scoring a hat-trick in Leipzig’s emphatic German Super Cup victory against Bayern Munich. However, a knee injury sustained during international duty abruptly halted his momentum. A brief return was followed by another setback – a shoulder problem that once again ousted him from the playing field. Despite these intermittent appearances, Olmo has made a significant impact, netting six goals in the seven games he has featured in across all competitions.

Leipzig’s Lament and Hope

Currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga and ousted from the German Cup, Leipzig’s campaign could do with a boost. Olmo, with his proven goal-scoring prowess, is a beacon of hope. The former Dinamo Zagreb player, who transferred to Leipzig in 2020 and recently extended his contract until 2027, has been instrumental to the team’s success. Amid interest from other major European clubs, Leipzig managed to secure Olmo’s services, reflecting the value he brings to their squad.

A Cautious Comeback

While optimism surrounds his return, caution will be the guiding principle for reintroducing Olmo to the field. With the player’s well-being and long-term fitness in view, the coach’s strategy is to gradually increase his playing time. As he prepares to don the Leipzig jersey against Eintracht Frankfurt, Olmo’s return, though limited in minutes, is a significant stride for the team’s aspirations.