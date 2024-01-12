en English
Football

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff

Dani Olmo, the accomplished Spanish footballer gracing RB Leipzig’s roster, is on the brink of a comeback after enduring an injury-riddled spell. Coach Marco Rose confirmed that Olmo is in good shape, although not yet prepared for a full-length game. The 25-year-old is projected to relish 20 to 25 minutes on the field, marking a cautious yet crucial step in his return to competitive football.

From Hat-trick to Hamstring

Olmo started the season on a high, scoring a hat-trick in Leipzig’s emphatic German Super Cup victory against Bayern Munich. However, a knee injury sustained during international duty abruptly halted his momentum. A brief return was followed by another setback – a shoulder problem that once again ousted him from the playing field. Despite these intermittent appearances, Olmo has made a significant impact, netting six goals in the seven games he has featured in across all competitions.

Leipzig’s Lament and Hope

Currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga and ousted from the German Cup, Leipzig’s campaign could do with a boost. Olmo, with his proven goal-scoring prowess, is a beacon of hope. The former Dinamo Zagreb player, who transferred to Leipzig in 2020 and recently extended his contract until 2027, has been instrumental to the team’s success. Amid interest from other major European clubs, Leipzig managed to secure Olmo’s services, reflecting the value he brings to their squad.

A Cautious Comeback

While optimism surrounds his return, caution will be the guiding principle for reintroducing Olmo to the field. With the player’s well-being and long-term fitness in view, the coach’s strategy is to gradually increase his playing time. As he prepares to don the Leipzig jersey against Eintracht Frankfurt, Olmo’s return, though limited in minutes, is a significant stride for the team’s aspirations.

Football Spain Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

