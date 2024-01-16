Ray Stone's Resilient Comeback: A Journey of Triumph Over Injuries

Ray Stone, the 26-year-old lock for the Dolphins, is resolute in staging a comeback to the National Rugby League (NRL) after his career has been stymied by a string of injuries. Formerly a player for the Parramatta Eels, Stone sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during a game-changing try, marking the onset of his physical challenges.

Stone's Injury-laden Journey

Despite joining the Dolphins for their inaugural preseason, Stone's hurdles persisted into 2023 with a spate of disruptions. A thumb injury and shoulder surgery were among the medical obstacles that impeded his performance and longevity on the field. Over the course of six seasons, his physical setbacks confined him to a disappointing tally of merely 48 games.

Dolphins' Squad Ups the Ante

The Dolphins' squad has been bolstered not only by the recruitment of Thomas Flegler but also by the return of Tom Gilbert from injury and the rise of young prodigy Max Plath. This influx of talent and restored health has heightened the competition within the team's ranks, posing an additional challenge to Stone's aspirations for a triumphant return.

Stone's Optimism Amidst Setbacks

However, Stone remains undeterred by his past ordeals and the intensified rivalry. His optimism about his recovery process is palpable, and he is laboring tirelessly to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. Beyond his personal ambition, Stone's potential resurgence could also provide a much-needed morale boost for the Dolphins, who are striving for discipline and consistency to secure a place in the finals.