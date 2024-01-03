en English
Pakistan

Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship

In a thrilling finale, the Rawalpindi division girls made an exceptional stride to claim victory at the U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship. The championship took place at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall in Lahore, a grand venue that bore witness to an equally grand performance by the underdog Rawalpindi team. The team manifested their mettle and determination, succeeding over the favored Lahore team with a close score of 3-2 in the final match.

Unexpected Win and Spirited Performances

The Lahore team, known for their prowess and skill, secured the runner-up position, while Sahiwal claimed the third spot in the competition. The journey to the final was no less exciting, as Rawalpindi defeated Sahiwal with a clean sweep of 3-0 in the semifinals, showcasing their impeccable skills and strategy. Meanwhile, the Lahore team had to wrestle their way into the finals with a hard-fought victory against Multan, winning the match with a score of 3-1.

Impressive Attendees and Recognition

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Qurra tul Ain, who performed the honors of distributing prizes to the winners. Her presence added to the prestige of the event, celebrating the young talents and their extraordinary performances. Other notable attendees included Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Punjab Table Tennis President Irfanullah Khan, among other officials. Their presence highlighted the importance of nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship among the youth.

Boys Team Event Unfolds

In the boys team event semifinals, Lahore once again showcased their dominance by overcoming Multan with the same scoreline of 3-1. However, the surprise package of the tournament was Bahawalpur, who triumphed over Faisalabad with a tight score of 3-2, demonstrating the competitive spirit and high level of skill present in these young athletes.

Overall, the U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship was a testament to the potential, determination, and talent of these young athletes. It was a platform where skills were tested, champions were made, and dreams were nurtured.

Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

