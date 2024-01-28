Ravibir Singh Grewal Triumphs in Chandigarh Golf Club Presidential Election

Renowned leader Ravibir Singh Grewal has been re-elected as the president of the esteemed Chandigarh Golf Club, triumphing over Birinder Singh Gill by 401 votes. The recent election witnessed the participation of 1183 members, including eminent figures like Jeev Milkha Singh and Harmeet Kahlon. As the winner of his fourth term, Grewal has pledged to persist with his agenda of clean, efficient, and transparent management, while preserving the club's rich legacy.

Grewal's Leadership Journey

With a diverse background in horticulture and IT, Grewal's leadership journey within the club has been marked by significant roles and responsibilities. He was elected as treasurer in 2011, followed by a term as vice-president in 2016. Grewal ascended to the role of acting president following the passing of the prior president, IPS Mann.

Throughout his tenure, Grewal has managed substantial financial and legal affairs, including an ESI case and income tax appeals. He was pivotal in securing a 33-year lease for the club with the UT Administration, ensuring the club's longevity. Moreover, Grewal played a key role in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment for maintaining the golf course and revived the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournaments at the club, cementing its position in the national golf circuit.

Looking Ahead: Grewal's Vision for the Club

As president, Grewal aims to strike a balance between members' play and tournament scheduling, with plans to refine the existing handicap system. His leadership also envisions attracting high-profile international events, such as the Asian Tour, to the club. This effort not only showcases the club's capabilities but also puts it on the global golf map, thereby boosting its prestige.

Next Steps

The counting of votes for other members of the executive committee will be conducted on Monday morning. The results will chart the course for the club's future management and the implementation of Grewal's vision.