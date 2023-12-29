Ravi Shastri Criticizes Shardul Thakur’s Performance in Recent Test

In a recent critique of the India vs. South Africa Test match, former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri expressed his concerns over the performance of Shardul Thakur. Thakur, a right-arm pace bowler known for his effective outswinger, ended the match with disappointing figures of 1/101 and an economy rate of 5.3. His contribution to India’s batting was also minimal, with scores of 24 and 2, marking him as the most expensive bowler of the five used by the Indian team. His performance starkly contrasted with his previous notable performance in Johannesburg 2022, where he claimed 7/61.

Shastri’s Observations on Thakur’s Performance

Shastri highlighted the lack of experience in India’s bowling attack, particularly due to the absence of Mohammed Shami, who was sidelined due to injury. He pointed out that despite Thakur’s experience, he was not sufficient as a third seamer, a role that is crucial in overseas matches. Shastri referred to the strategic decision to utilize Thakur and Prasidh Krishna immediately after lunch as a ‘big mistake.’ This decision, according to Shastri, contributed to South Africa’s solid position at the end of the second day, with an 11 run lead and five wickets in hand, fortified by Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 140.

Shastri’s Suggestions for India’s Bowling Line-Up

Shastri also discussed potential bowling options for India. He mentioned Arshdeep Singh, a promising young seamer who had success in South Africa ODIs. Despite Singh’s potential, Shastri cautioned that he lacks extensive First-Class cricket experience. Shastri suggested that Singh should play more Ranji Trophy and First-Class cricket to develop his skills for the Test format.

Thakur’s Cricket Career and Future Prospects

Thakur has been a part of the Indian Test team since their 2020-21 tour of Australia and has won the Indian T20 League title with Chennai in 2018 and 2021. He has recently transferred to the Kolkata franchise for the 2023 Indian T20 League. Despite his current dip in performance, Thakur’s experience and previous contributions to the team suggest potential for improvement.