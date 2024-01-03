en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ravens Rest Lamar Jackson for Regular-Season Finale: A Strategic Playoff Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Ravens Rest Lamar Jackson for Regular-Season Finale: A Strategic Playoff Move

In a strategic move aimed at safeguarding their postseason potential, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to rest star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens’ head coach, John Harbaugh, announced the decision, setting the stage for backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to step in as the starter.

Decision Rooted in Prudence

The decision to bench Jackson is rooted not in his performance, but in the fact that the Ravens have already secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This makes the outcome of the game against the Steelers inconsequential for their playoff positioning. By resting Jackson, the Ravens aim to eliminate any risk of injury to their star quarterback, thereby fortifying their chances for a successful postseason run towards the championship.

Steelers’ Playoff Hopes on the Line

On the other side of the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a precarious position, desperately needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their offense, despite dealing with injuries and suspensions, has shown resilience, scoring 64 points in the past two games. They now face a Ravens team likely to rest several key players.

Playoff Picture

As the regular season draws to a close, the playoff picture is coming into focus. The Ravens, dominant throughout the regular season, are the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC. With a point differential over 200, they are the only team in the NFL to achieve this feat. However, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills emerge as potential wild cards in the AFC playoff race, poised to challenge the Ravens’ supremacy in the postseason.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Valencia’s 20-year-old midfield dynamo, Javi Guerra, signaling a strategic move in their recruitment plans. Spanish reporter Matteo Moretto detailed that United’s scouts have been diligently tracking Guerra amid the season, attending his games, and relaying extremely positive feedback. The young talent fits the player profile sought by potential Head of
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins ago
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
3 mins ago
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
1 min ago
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins ago
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins ago
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
1 min
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
1 min
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
1 min
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
2 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
2 mins
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
3 mins
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
42 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app