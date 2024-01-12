Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game

For the first time in their professional careers, brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena will stand shoulder to shoulder on the basketball court, not as rivals, but as teammates in the B.League Asia Rising Stars game. Representing different divisions in Japan’s B.League, with Thirdy at San-En NeoPhoenix in B1 and Kiefer at Shiga Lakes in B2, the chance to play together is a moment of rarity and excitement for both.

The Stage is Set

The Ravena brothers, hailing from the Philippines and playing professionally in Japan, have expressed their elation at the opportunity to represent not just their home country, but the East Asian community as well. They view the game as a tribute to the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Japan, acknowledging the pride they feel as Filipino athletes showcasing their skills in a foreign land. They will join forces with eight other Filipino imports to form a formidable team ready to compete against the Asian Imports squad.

A Unique Occasion

While the Ravena brothers often face each other as opponents, owing to their respective divisions in B.League, this game offers a unique twist. Thirdy and Kiefer are eager to leverage this rare occasion to plan something special for the game, while also looking forward to the support from the Filipino community in Japan.

A Family Affair

This event carries significant weight not only for the brothers but also for their family, especially their parents, who are thrilled at the prospect of witnessing their sons playing together. As they prepare for the game, the Ravena family and their supporters eagerly anticipate the unique spectacle of the brothers sharing the court as allies rather than adversaries, a sight that is sure to be remembered by fans and family alike.