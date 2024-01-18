Raven Jemison Assumes Helm of Kansas City Current as New Team President

In a remarkable exhibit of ambition and vision, the Kansas City Current, a team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has entrusted its reins to Raven Jemison as the new team president. A seasoned sports executive, Jemison brandishes an impressive resume spanning over 18 years in major sports leagues.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for Kansas City Current

Jemison will command the business operations for the club, just in time for its inaugural season at the CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park. This stadium has etched its name in history as the first soccer-specific stadium for a professional women's team. The appointment marks a significant milestone not just for Jemison, but for the Current, its supporters, and women's soccer as a whole.

Paving the Way to the Top

Advertisment

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Jemison spoke of the ambitious vision of the club's owners, Angie and Chris Long. Their goal is not just to participate in the league but to craft the best women's football club in the world. This vision, coupled with Jemison's extensive experience and expertise, could well propel the Kansas City Current to the pinnacle of women's soccer.

From NBA to NWSL: A Journey Across Leagues

Prior to joining the Current, Jemison held a pivotal role with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as the executive vice president of business operations. During her tenure, the Bucks not only scored division wins but also clinched the NBA championship in 2021. She was instrumental in the team's data analytics and digital marketing strategies, leading to tremendous growth across all departments. Her diverse career spans stints with the NHL's Florida Panthers, MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates, and NFL's San Francisco 49ers, enriching her with invaluable insights and knowledge.

In expressing her confidence in Jemison's capabilities, Angie Long highlighted her expertise, while Chris Long emphasized her vast experience across various sports leagues. The Kansas City Current, founded in 2020, carries the backing of a strong ownership group, including the Longs, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, and Vlatko Andonovski as their head coach. With a purpose-built stadium, a seasoned team president, and a strong vision, the Current is poised to make a splash in the NWSL and beyond.