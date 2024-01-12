en English
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles

In the world of esports, where victories are celebrated with fervor and losses are met with scorn, the Philippine Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry is striving to navigate the tumultuous waters of fan expectations and online toxicity. Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, a spearhead in the team, recently vocalized these struggles during an interview at the 2024 Asia Pacific Predator League.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room – Online Toxicity

Known for its volatile behavior, the Southeast Asian Dota 2 community often directs harsh criticism towards teams following match losses. Raven, however, took a stand against this toxic tide, urging fans to remain calm and supportive, even in the face of defeat. “We don’t harbor hate when we lose,” said the seasoned esports athlete, addressing the issue head-on.

Blacklist Rivalry: Initial Success and Subsequent Setbacks

Experiencing an initial wave of success in the Southeast Asia closed qualifier of ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, Blacklist Rivalry defeated Geek Fam 3-1 in the finals. Representing not just the Philippines, but the entire Southeast Asian region, they took part in the $1 million Malaysian tournament.

However, the team, touted as the ‘dream team 2.0’, underperformed in the main event, earning a 4-6 record in the group stages. This led to their subsequent elimination by Geek Fam in the lower bracket of BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024’s China and SEA closed qualifier.

Remaining Positive Despite Challenges

Despite the setbacks, Raven remains optimistic about the team’s progress. Acknowledging the bumps in their journey, he emphasized a step-by-step approach to success. “We are still adjusting as a new team,” he said, reflecting on the team’s growth and potential.

The team, which boasts a commendable 4-0 record in the Asia Pacific Predator League group stages, is all set to compete for a $100,000 prize pool at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Their goal? To build momentum for upcoming tournaments.

Gaming Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

