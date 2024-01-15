en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Ratcliffe’s Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Ratcliffe’s Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s debut as a 25% stakeholder in Manchester United, ended in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. The game, which resonated with high hopes for a winning start, saw Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of Ineos, engaged and animated, particularly during the near-victorious final seconds when Scott McTominay missed a scoring opportunity.

United’s Performance: A Mixed Bag

Despite the promising kick-off, United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, voiced frustration over the team’s failure to leverage set pieces. Tottenham’s Richarlison scored from a corner, while Cristian Romero nearly made the net from another. The game underscored United’s ongoing struggle with consistency – a season’s first when both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford found the net, only for the team to concede swiftly in the second half.

Ratcliffe’s Debut: A New Dawn?

Ratcliffe’s presence at Old Trafford signifies a considerable shift from the previous owners, the Glazer family. Unlike the Glazers, Ratcliffe chose to face the media and engage with fans, expressing his anticipation for the Premier League’s ratification of the INEOS deal he’s part of. His commitment to attend games regularly further underlines this change. The billionaire, who attended his first Manchester United game at Old Trafford when he was ten, expressed this as the most exciting thing he has ever done and humorously hoped ‘we don’t find anything dodgy’ concerning his investment.

The Road Ahead

With Ratcliffe’s take-over of the football side of the club, the dawn of a new era is possible, but it also throws into sharp relief the significant work that lies ahead. He’s set to form a three-person board, alongside Joel Glazer and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, once his £1.3 billion investment is approved. Ratcliffe’s investment represents more than just money – it’s about revitalizing a club he loves, bringing back its glory, and writing a new chapter in its rich history.

0
Investments Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Investments

See more
4 mins ago
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
The Mahindra Group and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have announced a strategic partnership to establish an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), christened 2024 X Corp., with a capital commitment of Rs 2,262 crore. This collaboration between a leading Indian conglomerate and the Canadian pension fund is set to explore and invest in infrastructure projects within
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
49 mins ago
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
Hong Kong Investors Launch Legal Challenge Over Credit Suisse Bond Annulment
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Investors Launch Legal Challenge Over Credit Suisse Bond Annulment
InvestingPro+ Launches ProPicks: A Game-Changer for US Retail Investors
22 mins ago
InvestingPro+ Launches ProPicks: A Game-Changer for US Retail Investors
X Corp: Disrupting the Market with Innovation and Sustainability
41 mins ago
X Corp: Disrupting the Market with Innovation and Sustainability
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
48 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
9 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
30 seconds
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
34 seconds
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
49 seconds
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
59 seconds
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
3 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
4 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
6 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
6 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app