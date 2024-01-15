Ratcliffe’s Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s debut as a 25% stakeholder in Manchester United, ended in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. The game, which resonated with high hopes for a winning start, saw Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of Ineos, engaged and animated, particularly during the near-victorious final seconds when Scott McTominay missed a scoring opportunity.

United’s Performance: A Mixed Bag

Despite the promising kick-off, United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, voiced frustration over the team’s failure to leverage set pieces. Tottenham’s Richarlison scored from a corner, while Cristian Romero nearly made the net from another. The game underscored United’s ongoing struggle with consistency – a season’s first when both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford found the net, only for the team to concede swiftly in the second half.

Ratcliffe’s Debut: A New Dawn?

Ratcliffe’s presence at Old Trafford signifies a considerable shift from the previous owners, the Glazer family. Unlike the Glazers, Ratcliffe chose to face the media and engage with fans, expressing his anticipation for the Premier League’s ratification of the INEOS deal he’s part of. His commitment to attend games regularly further underlines this change. The billionaire, who attended his first Manchester United game at Old Trafford when he was ten, expressed this as the most exciting thing he has ever done and humorously hoped ‘we don’t find anything dodgy’ concerning his investment.

The Road Ahead

With Ratcliffe’s take-over of the football side of the club, the dawn of a new era is possible, but it also throws into sharp relief the significant work that lies ahead. He’s set to form a three-person board, alongside Joel Glazer and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, once his £1.3 billion investment is approved. Ratcliffe’s investment represents more than just money – it’s about revitalizing a club he loves, bringing back its glory, and writing a new chapter in its rich history.