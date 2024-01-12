Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand’s First Badminton Medal

Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand’s badminton ace, is setting her sights on the Paris Olympic Games. This would mark her fourth appearance at the Olympics, an event she views as her final shot at Olympic glory. Currently holding the 13th spot in the world rankings, Ratchanok faces the tough hurdle of being unseeded, which means she will have to compete against higher-ranked players early on in tournaments.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking to the Future

Despite her recent defeat in the second round of the Malaysian Open, Ratchanok’s spirits remain high. She is pleased with her performance, particularly given a three-month hiatus due to a torn ligament. The Thai badminton star is focusing on improving her fitness and rebuilding her confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics. Ratchanok acknowledges that securing a medal in Paris is a goal that carries both personal and national significance. Thailand has never won an Olympic medal in badminton, and Ratchanok hopes to change that.

Not Considering Retirement Just Yet

While the Paris Olympics might be her last, Ratchanok is not thinking about retirement just yet. She plans to continue playing badminton until she feels it’s time to step back. When that moment comes, she may consider a career in coaching. For now, though, the 2013 world champion is concentrating on the task at hand: earning a spot on the podium in Paris and making her country proud.