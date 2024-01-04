Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter

In a season full of vigorous competition and electrifying performances, New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed stands out, making a mark with his stellar on-field skills. This undrafted player from Weber State has earned his place on the NFC’s starting return specialist roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the only one from the Saints to achieve this honor.

Unraveling the Success Journey

Shaheed’s selection for the Pro Bowl is a glowing testament to his impressive performance during the 2023 season. With an extraordinary punt return average of 14 yards and a memorable 76-yard touchdown return against the Green Bay Packers, Shaheed has proven his mettle on the field. His speed and ability to make deep receptions have been instrumental in his success, adding a significant boost to the Saints’ roster.

Impressive Stats Speak Volumes

Throughout the 2023 season, Shaheed has left a mark with his receiving touchdowns, six in total, of which four spanned over 45 yards. The wide receiver has accumulated 654 yards from 43 catches in just 14 games, further underlining his skills and potential. His performance on the field has not only gained him a spot on the Pro Bowl roster but has also continued a 16-year streak of the Saints having at least one starter in the Pro Bowl.

The 2024 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl, an annual NFL flagship event, has evolved from a traditional game into a series of skills competitions and a flag football game. This year, the event is scheduled for February 4 in Orlando, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers have taken the lead with nine players selected for the Pro Bowl. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the event, with ticket and hospitality packages available on On Location’s website.