Rasheed Wallace Sheds Light on NBA's Past: Smoking, Drinking Breaks During Halftime

In a recent podcast, retired NBA player Rasheed Wallace, fondly known as 'Sheed', opened up about the backstage antics of his fellow athletes during his basketball career in the 1990s. Wallace, known for his candor, painted a picture far removed from the public perception of athletes in their prime, disciplined and dedicated to maintaining peak physical condition. Instead, he depicted a rather startling image - players indulging in smoking and drinking, even while in full uniforms during halftime breaks.

Behind the Scenes of the NBA in the 90s

Wallace's revelations shed light on a lesser-known aspect of the NBA - the human side of its athletes. He refused to disclose specific names, but his account of players taking quick smoking breaks during halftime, with him occasionally acting as a lookout for the coach, painted a stark contrast to the public image of disciplined, athletic individuals.

Corroboration from Other Players

Wallace's account is not an isolated one. It finds a parallel in the narrative of Mike Bibby, a former Sacramento Kings point guard. Bibby recounted witnessing fellow player Vlade Divac indulging in a smoke before a game. These anecdotes provide a glimpse into the behaviors that were apparently not uncommon in that era.

The Evolution of the Game

These revelations underscore the differences in lifestyle and the game's evolution over time. From the more relaxed attitudes of the past, the focus has now shifted towards tempo and athleticism. The modern game demands higher levels of discipline and commitment from the players, a far cry from the smoking and drinking breaks of yesteryears.