Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale

The world of classic sports cars is set to be electrified with the arrival of a rare gem: the TVR T440 R. This homologation special, the last of its kind, has been painstakingly restored to its former glory and is ready to be owned. The TVR T440 R, known for its remarkable performance and visceral driving experience, is a revered piece of British automotive history.

The Power Under the Hood

At the heart of the T440 R lies a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine. Recently rebuilt to 4.4-litres, it delivers a formidable 440 bhp and nearly 400 pound-feet of torque. This engine, combined with a specifically tweaked transmission, enables the car to reach a staggering top speed of 215 mph.

Engineered for Speed

The T440 R tips the scales at a mere 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds), thanks to its full carbon fibre body and carbon monocoque with an integrated roll cage. This featherweight construction, coupled with an aerodynamic design boasting a drag coefficient of 0.32, allows the car to cut through the air with minimal resistance.

Historical Significance and Availability

This particular TVR T440 R bears an added historical significance: it served as a press car driven by famed presenter Jeremy Clarkson in 2002. Currently, the car is available for purchase through Drew Wheeler Sports & Classics for £240,000. It comes with a newly built engine and a bespoke exhaust system, enhancing the car’s already formidable performance. Although it lacks modern features like ABS and traction control, the inclusion of power steering ensures a thrilling yet controlled driving experience.

The TVR T440 R is more than just a car; it’s a testament to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of British sports car manufacturing. Its rarity and performance make it a treasure for any classic car enthusiast.