en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale

The world of classic sports cars is set to be electrified with the arrival of a rare gem: the TVR T440 R. This homologation special, the last of its kind, has been painstakingly restored to its former glory and is ready to be owned. The TVR T440 R, known for its remarkable performance and visceral driving experience, is a revered piece of British automotive history.

The Power Under the Hood

At the heart of the T440 R lies a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine. Recently rebuilt to 4.4-litres, it delivers a formidable 440 bhp and nearly 400 pound-feet of torque. This engine, combined with a specifically tweaked transmission, enables the car to reach a staggering top speed of 215 mph.

Engineered for Speed

The T440 R tips the scales at a mere 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds), thanks to its full carbon fibre body and carbon monocoque with an integrated roll cage. This featherweight construction, coupled with an aerodynamic design boasting a drag coefficient of 0.32, allows the car to cut through the air with minimal resistance.

Historical Significance and Availability

This particular TVR T440 R bears an added historical significance: it served as a press car driven by famed presenter Jeremy Clarkson in 2002. Currently, the car is available for purchase through Drew Wheeler Sports & Classics for £240,000. It comes with a newly built engine and a bespoke exhaust system, enhancing the car’s already formidable performance. Although it lacks modern features like ABS and traction control, the inclusion of power steering ensures a thrilling yet controlled driving experience.

The TVR T440 R is more than just a car; it’s a testament to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of British sports car manufacturing. Its rarity and performance make it a treasure for any classic car enthusiast.

0
Automotive Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
From its humble beginnings in the United States in 1994 to its present status as a respected automaker, Kia has traversed a truly transformative journey. Initially perceived as a low-cost value option, the brand has managed to turn the tables in its favor, thanks to strategic investments, rigorous research, and key appointments from luxury brands
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
Electric Vehicles Offer Major Savings on Australian Road Trips, Says Climate Council
29 mins ago
Electric Vehicles Offer Major Savings on Australian Road Trips, Says Climate Council
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
37 mins ago
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
CES 2024: A Panorama of Innovation Shaping the Future of Consumer Technology
7 mins ago
CES 2024: A Panorama of Innovation Shaping the Future of Consumer Technology
Silverstone Festival 2023: Melding Motorsport and Music
18 mins ago
Silverstone Festival 2023: Melding Motorsport and Music
Barnes Group Inc. Sells Associated Spring and Hnggi Businesses, Refocuses on Aerospace
24 mins ago
Barnes Group Inc. Sells Associated Spring and Hnggi Businesses, Refocuses on Aerospace
Latest Headlines
World News
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
7 seconds
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
9 seconds
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
24 seconds
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
31 seconds
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
33 seconds
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
1 min
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
2 mins
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
2 mins
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app