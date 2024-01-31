Raquel Pennington Rebuts Strickland's Remarks, Eyes Match with Pena

Renowned UFC women's bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington, has taken a firm stand against the derogatory comments about women's MMA by former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland. Fresh from her triumphant unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297, Pennington wasted no time in challenging Strickland's dismissive views on female athletes in the sport.

Pennington's Disgust Over Strickland's Comments

Strickland's disparaging remarks sparked an outcry within the MMA community, with Pennington not mincing her words in expressing her disgust. In her view, Strickland's opinions are not only offensive but entirely out of touch with the reality of women's MMA. She has affirmed the permanence and steady growth of the women's side of the sport and has called on critics like Strickland to recognize and respect its evolution.

Unwavering Focus and Triumph

Despite the controversy, Pennington's focus remained unshaken. Her recent victory at UFC 297 is a testament to her tenacity and the integral role women continue to play in MMA. Her performance in the ring demonstrated that the sport's competitive nature isn't limited by gender, and she continues to inspire other women in the sport.

Upcoming Match Against Former Champion Julianna Pena

Looking ahead, Pennington has expressed her eagerness to face off against former champion Julianna Pena. This matchup has been on Pennington's radar since their time on 'The Ultimate Fighter.' However, owing to Pena's ongoing recovery from an injury, the fight will likely be postponed until August or later in the year. Fans eagerly await this face-off, which promises to be another thrilling chapter in the story of women's MMA.