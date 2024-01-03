Ranieri Disappointed with Cagliari’s Performance in Coppa Italia

Cagliari’s head coach, Claudio Ranieri, expressed significant disappointment following their 4-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. The result, seen as a missed opportunity for some of his squad members, underlined a lack of mental resilience and sharpness that Ranieri found deeply concerning.

Ranieri’s Frustration

While the start of the game seemed promising for Cagliari, the team’s resilience faltered dramatically after conceding the first goal. Ranieri likened the team’s reaction to melting ‘like snow in the sunshine’, indicating a lack of mental toughness that is crucial for a team struggling to avoid relegation in Serie A.

Sharpness and Attitude

Ranieri’s criticism was focused not just on the team’s lack of sharpness, but also on the attitude of the players who don’t regularly get playing time. The Coppa Italia clash was seen as an opportunity for these players to demonstrate their worth, but their performances left Ranieri disappointed.

Goals Conceded

A particular point of concern for Ranieri was the manner in which the team has been conceding goals throughout the season. Rather than being outplayed, most goals against Cagliari were the result of their own distractions, mistakes, and lack of sharpness. This, Ranieri stressed, needs to improve substantially if they are to survive the relegation battle in Serie A.

In conclusion, Ranieri’s frustration was palpable. He had hoped for a stronger showing from his players and emphasised the need for a better attitude and performance when facing strong teams like AC Milan. Whether this disappointment serves as a wake-up call for the squad remains to be seen.