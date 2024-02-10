Rangpur Riders Thrash Chattogram Challengers in BPL Match: Hendricks, Neesham Shine

DHAKA, Feb 10, 2024 - A blistering batting performance, fueled by half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and James Neesham, propelled Rangpur Riders to a commanding 53-run victory over Chattogram Challengers in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. Setting an imposing total of 211/3, the first 200-plus score by any team in their 20 overs, the Riders dominated the proceedings from the start.

Hendricks and Neesham Set the Stage

On his BPL debut, Reeza Hendricks led the charge with a scintillating 58 off 41 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. His opening partnership with Rony Talukdar put on 61 runs in just 41 balls, laying a strong foundation for the Rangpur innings. Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan also contributed valuable runs, but it was Neesham who stole the show with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, punctuated by five fours and three sixes.

Chattogram's Faltering Chase

The Challengers' pursuit began on a shaky note as Josh Brown was dismissed cheaply by Shakib Al Hasan. Despite a slow but steady half-century from Shykat Ali, wickets continued to tumble around him. A late surge from Shuvagata Hom (31*) provided some consolation, but the Riders' bowling attack, led by Shakib (2/24) and Neesham (2/32), proved too much for the Chattogram batsmen to handle.

Shakib's Landmark Achievement

In the process of claiming his two wickets, Shakib Al Hasan reached a rare milestone of 7,000 runs and 400 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming only the second player to achieve this feat after Andre Russell. The accomplished all-rounder is now the second Bangladeshi in the 7,000-run club in T20s, following Tamim Iqbal.

With this resounding win, the Rangpur Riders have solidified their position at the top of the BPL points table, boasting 12 points from eight matches. The Chattogram Challengers, meanwhile, find themselves in third place with 10 points from as many games.

As the Bangladesh Premier League progresses, fans can look forward to more exciting encounters and nail-biting finishes, with the Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers among the teams vying for the coveted title.