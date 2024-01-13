en English
Sports

Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
After a remarkable tenure of three-and-a-half years with the Ibrox side, Cameron Campbell, the esteemed Rangers youth coach, has declared his parting from the club. Campbell, who has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous academy players, is now poised to embrace a new challenge in Germany, leaving behind a legacy of success.

From Lead Coach to PDP Talent Developer

During his stint with the Rangers, Campbell wore multiple hats. He began his journey as the lead Under-18 coach and later ascended to the position of PDP Talent Development Coach in August. His diligent work ethics combined with a keen eye for talent led to the advancement of many academy players who not only played for Rangers but also carved out successful careers for themselves.

Guiding Rangers to Success

Under Campbell’s tutelage, the Under-18 team flourished, achieving commendable success in the league and the Scottish Youth Cup. His strategic insights and comprehensive understanding of the game have been instrumental in the team’s victories. Moreover, his commitment to nurturing young talent is evident in his initiative to facilitate the training of academy players with Leipzig’s Under-19 squad at the Red Bull Academy.

Farewell to Rangers, Hello Germany

Campbell took to social media to announce his departure from Rangers, expressing his gratitude for the experiences and the people he encountered at RFC Youth. His excitement for the ‘next challenge’ in Germany was palpable, and the news of his departure was met with an outpouring of supportive messages from players, parents, and staff, reflecting the profound impact of his tenure at the club. As he embarks on this new journey, the legacy he leaves at Rangers will undoubtedly continue to inspire the generations to come.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

