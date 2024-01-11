en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Rangers’ Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Rangers’ Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football

In the thrilling world of football, the Rangers F.C. have been making waves with an impressive 16-game unbeaten streak under the leadership of Philippe Clement. After stepping into a challenging situation, Clement’s impact has been immediate and game-changing, leading the team to victory in the Viaplay Cup and sparking a notable resurgence in their performance.

Rangers’ Unbeaten Streak

The Rangers’ unbeaten run, highlighted by early goals from players like Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell, has been a testament to the team’s newfound strength and determination. Their recent 2-0 triumph over Motherwell further extended their unbeaten record, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the league.

Cautious Optimism in the Rangers’ Camp

Despite their string of successes, the Rangers have been careful not to let their guard down. Philippe Clement, while expressing his clear intent to reclaim the league title, has also emphasized that this pursuit would be aggressive yet cautious. He suggested that the timeline for achieving this ambitious objective would be flexible, contingent on how swiftly the team could progress.

Capitalizing on Celtic’s Rival Struggles

Interestingly, this period of resurgence for the Rangers coincides with a challenging phase for their rivals, Celtic F.C. For the first time in ten years, Celtic has suffered consecutive league losses. While the Rangers have refrained from making bold statements, they have not dismissed the possibility of leveraging this situation to their advantage in the upcoming derby match, further underscoring their strategic approach to the game.

As the anticipation builds for the derby, the Rangers find themselves in a position of strength, bolstered by an unbeaten streak and a determined manager. However, they remain aware that the road to reclaiming the title will require more than just an unbeaten run. It will demand strategic gameplay, unwavering focus, and the ability to seize opportunities as they arise.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
7 mins ago
Kente-Clad Athletes Prepare for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
As the thrilling TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 draws closer, teams from all across Africa are meticulously preparing to engage in this prestigious football event. The players, draped in their vibrant kente, a traditional Ghanaian fabric known for its captivating colors and elaborate patterns, are a testament to their preparedness and cultural pride
Kente-Clad Athletes Prepare for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
2 hours ago
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Alabama's Legendary Coach Nick Saban Passes the Baton: Will Dabo Swinney Step In?
22 mins ago
Alabama's Legendary Coach Nick Saban Passes the Baton: Will Dabo Swinney Step In?
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
24 mins ago
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
47 mins ago
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
17 seconds
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
53 seconds
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
13 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
13 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
14 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
15 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
15 mins
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
16 mins
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
18 mins
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
24 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app