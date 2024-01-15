en English
Spain

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Rangers’ Training Camp: Preparing for the Second Half of the Season

Philippe Clement, the Rangers’ manager, has been leading an intensive training camp over the past five days in La Manga, Spain. The grueling regimen consisted of daily double sessions of lung-bursting drills, aimed at building stamina reserves for the team. This exercise is part of Clement’s plan to prepare the players to dive headfirst into the second half of the season, fully recharged and reenergized.

Individualized Attention and Team Bonding

The training camp was not all about physical workouts. It also incorporated individualized sessions where Clement held one-on-one talks with players. These discussions provided a platform for setting targets, discussing work points, and enhancing player-manager relationships. Manager Clement’s decision to hold these individual meetings highlighted his commitment to understanding each player’s strengths and areas for improvement.

Return of Key Players and Integration of New Signings

The camp also saw the return of several players, including Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, and Borna Barisic, who had been sidelined due to recent injuries. New signings, such as Nico Raskin, Rabbi Matondo, and the sole January recruit, Fabio Silva, were also given opportunities to improve their fitness levels. The integration of these players into the training sessions is expected to boost the team’s performance in the upcoming fixtures.

Looking Forward to the Second Half of the Season

Despite the rigorous schedule, the players, especially winger Scott Wright, expressed enthusiasm about the team’s prospects. They noted the importance of internal competition, the boost from the returning players and new signings, and the potential to close the gap with Celtic in the title race. With the Scottish Cup matches and European League engagements on the horizon, the Rangers are leveraging their rigorous training to advance in various competitions.

Spain Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

