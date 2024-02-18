In an electrifying match that saw Rangers clinch a decisive 3-0 victory over St Johnstone, captain James Tavernier not only demonstrated his unerring accuracy from the penalty spot but also etched his name alongside Rangers legend John Greig in the annals of the club's history. On a chilly evening that marked a significant milestone for Rangers, they ascended to the pinnacle of the cinch Premiership, a feat they hadn't achieved in two years. Under the astute leadership of Philippe Clement, Rangers are now leading the league, two points clear of their closest rivals, Celtic.

Tavernier's Dual Penalties Seal Victory

The game was a testament to Tavernier's influence on the field, as he confidently converted two penalties, taking his goal tally for the season to an impressive 19 and overall to 120. These goals were not just numbers; they were a clear display of Tavernier's crucial role in Rangers' quest for supremacy. His 10th goal against St Johnstone reiterated his pivotal position in Rangers' lineup, contributing significantly to their three-point haul from the game and their climb to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Equaling A Legend

In achieving this milestone, Tavernier has equaled the legendary John Greig's goal tally for the club, a feat that speaks volumes about the captain's contribution to Rangers. Manager Philippe Clement's words post-match painted a vivid picture of Tavernier's significance to the team, not just as a player but as a leader. Clement praised Tavernier's openness and honesty about the club's issues, highlighting his instrumental role in both the locker room and on the pitch. It's clear that Tavernier's leadership and goal-scoring prowess have been key to Rangers' successful campaign thus far.

A New Era Under Clement

With this victory, Rangers signaled their intent under the management of Philippe Clement. The manager emphasized the team's focus on continuous improvement rather than their position on the league table. This approach seems to be paying dividends, with Rangers showing a marked improvement in their play, culminating in their current top spot in the Premiership. Clement's strategy and Tavernier's execution on the field have combined to create a formidable force, poised to challenge for the title.

As Rangers celebrated their victory over St Johnstone, the spotlight rightly fell on James Tavernier. His dual penalties in the match were not just about securing three points; they were a statement of intent. Tavernier's 19th goal of the season and his equaling of John Greig's record are milestones that underscore his immense contribution to the club. Under Philippe Clement's leadership, Rangers have not only reached the top of the cinch Premiership but have also signaled their ambition to stay there. As the season progresses, the blend of tactical acumen and on-field leadership exemplified in this match will be crucial for Rangers as they aim to consolidate their position at the summit of Scottish football.