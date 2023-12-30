en English
Sports

Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:22 pm EST
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision

The Rangers Football Club has lodged a request with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) for the release of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) audio from a contentious penalty incident during their recent 2-1 defeat against Celtic in the cinch Premiership game at Parkhead. The controversy arose when Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston was seen handling the ball inside his own penalty area under pressure from Rangers’ Abdallah Sima. The referee, Nick Walsh, did not award a penalty, opting instead for a goal-kick.

VAR Check and Confusion

Willie Collum, the VAR official, conducted a check on the incident but did not award a penalty either. In a twist, it was later unveiled by Sky Sports, the match’s broadcaster, that an offside offence had occurred in the build-up to the incident. This information was not made clear during the game, causing confusion and frustration for the Rangers.

Rangers’ Request for Transparency

Rangers’ manager, Philippe Clement, voiced his frustration over the lack of communication regarding the offside. The club’s request for the VAR audio aims to illuminate the decision-making process that led to the penalty not being awarded. The Rangers emphasized the need for transparency in the use of VAR to ensure its successful implementation in Scottish football.

Despite Controversy, Rangers Support VAR

Despite the incident, the Rangers have reiterated their support for the use of VAR. The club noted Sky’s confusion and dissatisfaction with the situation, as their panel had unanimously agreed that a penalty should have been awarded to Rangers, not being privy to the offside check until later. This incident underscores the need for clear and timely communication during matches to avoid such controversies in the future.

Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

