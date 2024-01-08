en English
Sports

Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum

In what was once considered a beacon of integrity and transparency within Scottish football, Rangers Football Club has now been thrust into a cloud of controversy following their recent handling of a dispute with referee Willie Collum. The club, previously hailed for their staunch support for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and their push for greater transparency, has seen their reputation tarnished through alleged leaks and an overly aggressive stance against Collum.

The Incident at Parkhead

The controversy stems from a recent 2-1 defeat at Parkhead, where Collum’s decision-making as a VAR official came under severe scrutiny. Rangers fans and officials alike cried foul over a denied penalty and a possible offside that was not reviewed. This contentious incident was further inflamed when the Scottish Football Association (SFA) sent a freezeframe of Abdallah Sima’s offside to Sky Sports well after the incident occurred. This action led to widespread criticism of both the SFA and Sky Sports and intensified calls for improved officiating in Scottish football.

Rangers’ Response

However, instead of pursuing a measured and responsible approach to addressing their concerns, Rangers allegedly leaked information through ‘fan media,’ suggesting that they wanted Collum excommunicated for his decisions. This aggressive move has not only overshadowed their initial valid argument for clarity and accountability in officiating but also may have alienated supporters. Former Gers striker, Kenny Miller, criticized the club’s demands to the SFA over Collum’s involvement in future games, stating that the club should not dictate who referees their games.

Deeper Issues at Play

The situation with Collum is merely a symptom of deeper issues within the club. Since their financial collapse in 2011, and the perceived lack of support from Scottish football during that time, the club has struggled to overcome themes of darkness and suspicion. Their handling of the situation with Collum is seen as a missed opportunity to effect positive change in Scottish football.

Instead of rising above the controversy, the club has allowed it to reinforce these negative perceptions. The handling of this situation is a stark reminder that for Rangers Football Club, the path to progress is not just about what happens on the field, but also how they conduct themselves off it.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

