Rangers Football Club and UCS Launch Innovative Educational Programme in Northern Ireland

Rangers Football Club has announced an exciting collaboration with the Universal Centre of Sport (UCS) in Northern Ireland, marking a significant expansion of its educational initiatives outside Scotland. This partnership is aimed at offering a Bachelor of Science (BSc) undergraduate degree programme, blending academic learning with practical football training and work experience opportunities.
Expanding Horizons: Education Meets Football
The innovative programme, previously successful in Scotland, is designed to cater to students and student athletes who are passionate about football and education. By working closely with UCS, Rangers Soccer Academy aims to provide a holistic educational experience. This includes access to the club's state-of-the-art facilities and hands-on experience in various aspects of the sport, from coaching to sports science. James Bisgrove, Rangers CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the club's commitment to fostering talent in Northern Ireland.
A Unique Educational Pathway
Through this distinctive partnership, students will benefit from an integrated approach to learning, combining theoretical studies with practical football training. Rob Johnson, CEO of UCS, emphasized the programme's role in offering young people a pathway to prestigious degree programs, along with access to world-class coaching and facilities. The course also includes development days and monthly webinars with key staff members, providing students with a comprehensive insight into the sports industry.
Setting the Stage for Future Success
The collaboration between Rangers Football Club and UCS is not just about education; it's about setting students on the right career pathway in sports. With opportunities for work experience across the Rangers Soccer Academy programmes and access to the Rangers Online Academy, the initiative is poised to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for a successful career in sports. Gary Gibson, Rangers' Head of Soccer Academies and International Relations, highlighted the club's ambition to be at the forefront of supporting aspiring sports professionals.
This partnership not only strengthens the bond between Rangers Football Club and its supporters in Northern Ireland but also opens new avenues for young people passionate about football and education. As the programme evolves, it will be interesting to see how this collaboration impacts the sports and educational landscape in Northern Ireland.