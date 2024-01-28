Rangers FC Sets Sight on Lens Winger Oscar Cortes: A Transfer in Negotiation

In the midst of the transfer window, Rangers football club has set its sights on Lens winger, Oscar Cortes. The Colombian international is seen as a valuable addition to the squad, a move that aims to bolster their performance for the remainder of the season.

Ongoing Negotiations

Despite rumors suggesting an imminent move, the deal is far from completion. Reports of Cortes being en route to Glasgow for finalizing the transfer are premature. The Rangers management is actively pursuing the acquisition, but no agreement has been reached so far with Lens, Cortes's current club.

Cortes's Career at Lens

The 20-year-old Colombian joined Lens the previous summer. His tenure at the French Ligue 1 club, however, has seen limited opportunities to showcase his skill on the field. Cortes has made only four appearances in Ligue 1 so far, scoring one goal and assisting another. His potential has yet to be fully realized, a factor that makes the proposed move to Rangers all the more intriguing.

Rangers Review Clarifies Rumors

The Rangers Review has taken the initiative to dispel the circulating rumors. In a recent report, they clarified that Cortes's transfer is still in the negotiation phase. While the club's interest in the winger is undeniable, the talks have not reached a stage where an official announcement can be made. The Rangers fans will have to wait for further updates as the club continues its efforts to secure Cortes before the transfer window closes.