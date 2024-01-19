Rangers FC: Philippe Clement Voices Concern Over Player Contracts and Injuries

Rangers Football Club manager, Philippe Clement, has voiced his concerns over the impending expiration of six first-team players' contracts this summer. The players at risk of leaving on a free transfer include John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin, and Robbie McCrorie. Drawing on the financial implications of players departing without a transfer fee, Clement highlighted last year's loss when Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent left under similar circumstances.

A Balance of Experience and Youth

Clement emphasized the requirement for a well-rounded team consisting of both seasoned players and promising young prospects. The club, he stated, is taking action to avert a repeat of the previous year's situation. Reflecting on the team's injuries, Clement revealed that Danilo will not be available for selection until the final weeks of the season due to a serious injury, and Kieran Dowell will also be benched for two months.

Addressing the Rumor Mill

Dismissing speculations that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is seeking a departure, Clement affirmed the player's commitment to the club. Amidst these developments, the Rangers' upcoming Scottish Cup match against Dumbarton hangs in the balance due to adverse weather conditions, necessitating an inspection of the pitch.

The Contract Conundrum

Clement criticized the contract situation at Rangers FC, describing it as unacceptable. He underlined the necessity of maintaining an optimal balance in the handling of player contracts, vowing that such a scenario would not recur under his leadership. Additionally, he noted that decisions on new contracts would be made on a case-by-case basis, contingent on the performance of each player.