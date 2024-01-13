en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season

Immersed in the balmy climate of La Manga, Spain, Rangers Football Club is currently honing their skills and tactics in an intensive winter training camp. With the second half of the season looming, the team is seeking to close the distance with their fierce rivals, Celtic, who are presently leading the Scottish Premiership. The training regimen includes both rigorous sessions and a series of friendly matches, allowing the team a chance to test their prowess and adaptability without the typical pressures of competitive play.

Prepping for the Latter Half of the Season

Under the tactical watch of manager Philippe Clement, the Rangers are gearing up for a demanding second half of the season. The friendly matches are viewed as an essential part of this preparation, offering the squad a platform to experiment with new strategies and player combinations. The first of these friendly games is set against Hertha Berlin at La Manga, which will be followed by a much-awaited home match against FC Copenhagen at the iconic Ibrox Stadium on the forthcoming Tuesday night. In addition to the friendly games, the Rangers are also preparing for a competitive action away to Dumbarton.

Integrating New Talent and Recovering Stars

Amid the rigorous training sessions, the Rangers’ camp encompasses the entire first-team squad, including their new signing, Fabio Silva. The striker’s integration into the team dynamics is among the aspects that supporters are eagerly anticipating. Fans are also keen on monitoring the recovery and progress of Nico Raskin and Tom Lawrence as they return from injuries. However, Abdallah Sima will not be joining the training camp as he is currently representing Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Streaming the Action for the Fans

In a move to stay connected with their fan base, the Rangers have made arrangements for the Hertha Berlin friendly to be broadcasted for free via the club’s official YouTube channel or Rangers TV. This provides an opportunity for supporters to see the team in action and gauge their readiness for the resumption of the league. As the training camp unfolds, our blog will continue to provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match buildups, live action, and post-match analysis, keeping fans engaged and informed every step of the way.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
11 seconds ago
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
In one of the most controversial Championship matches of the season, referee Andrew Kitchin’s decisions took center stage as Hull City succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City. Kitchin’s rulings, especially a contentious free-kick awarded against Hull’s Aaron Connolly, and the overlooking of a potential red card offense by Norwich’s Dimitrios
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
9 mins ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
9 mins ago
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
5 mins ago
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
Tottenham Hotspur Braces for Premier League Clash at Old Trafford
6 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspur Braces for Premier League Clash at Old Trafford
Sunderland Prepares for Championship Clash Against Ipswich Town
6 mins ago
Sunderland Prepares for Championship Clash Against Ipswich Town
Latest Headlines
World News
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
3 seconds
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
4 seconds
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
7 seconds
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
8 seconds
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
11 seconds
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
18 seconds
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
30 seconds
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
49 seconds
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
1 min
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app