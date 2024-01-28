Rangers F.C. Nears Potential Signing of Oscar Cortes Amid Premiership Title Race

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening their chances in the ongoing Premiership title race, Glasgow's Rangers F.C. is on the cusp of signing versatile Colombian winger, Oscar Cortes, on loan from French Ligue 1 club, Lens. This imminent signing is a testament to the efforts of the club's manager, Philippe Clement, in bolstering the team's playing capacity.

Third January Signing for Rangers

The potential addition of Cortes to the Rangers' squad would mark the third January signing for the club, following the acquisition of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande. The club is also believed to be inching closer to securing the services of Brazilian left-back, Jefte.

Cortes: A Promising Young Talent

Cortes began his professional career with Colombian club, Millionairos, signing his first professional contract in May 2022. Shortly after his 18th birthday, the young midfielder made his professional debut. Cortes' performances on the field have earned him recognition as a youth international for Colombia, and he made his A-team debut on June 16, 2022. During the current season with Lens, Cortes has impressed with four goals and two assists in ten appearances.

Strategic Move by Clement

Cortes' anticipated arrival at Rangers is considered a tactical decision by Clement. The 20-year-old Colombian is a versatile player, capable of playing on both flanks or as a number 10. However, with players like Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, and potentially Fabio Silva, Rangers already have options for the latter position. The acquisition of Cortes would significantly boost the club's right-wing options, especially with Abdallah Sima out for several months, leaving Ross McCausland as the only natural right winger.