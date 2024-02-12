Rangers Eye Top Spot in Pivotal Ross County Clash on Valentine's Day

Rangers Eye Top Spot in Crucial Ross County Clash

Advertisment

Valentine's Day could bring more than just romance for Rangers fans, as their team gears up to face Ross County in a pivotal Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium. A win by three clear goals would see the Gers leapfrog Celtic and claim the top spot on goal difference.

Rangers, who have won 8 out of their last 10 games, scoring an impressive 2.30 goals per game, are the heavy favorites going into this match. Ross County, currently languishing in 11th place, have managed just 1 win in their last 10 games, with a mere 0.70 goals per game.

Rangers: Aiming for Dominance

Advertisment

With Celtic's recent slip-ups, Rangers have a golden opportunity to assert their dominance in the league. A convincing win against Ross County would not only boost their goal difference but also send a strong message to their rivals.

Philippe Clement, the Rangers manager, is well aware of the importance of this game. "We have a chance to make a statement," he said. "We need to take advantage of our current form and put pressure on Celtic."

Ross County: Fighting for Survival

Advertisment

Ross County, on the other hand, are battling for survival. They are currently just above the relegation playoff spot, and their recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Motherwell led to the departure of manager Derek Adams.

Don Cowie, a former player and assistant, has taken interim charge. He is determined to help the team turn things around and avoid the dreaded drop.

"We know it's going to be tough," said Cowie. "But we're ready to fight and give everything we've got."

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Teams

The contrast between the two teams couldn't be starker. While Rangers are looking to cement their place at the top of the table, Ross County are fighting to stay in the league.

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against them, Ross County will be hoping to pull off an upset and dent Rangers' title ambitions.

As the countdown to the match begins, all eyes will be on Ibrox on February 14. Will it be a Valentine's Day to remember for Rangers? Or will Ross County spoil the party? Only time will tell.