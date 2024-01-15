Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory

Following a considerable 4-1 triumph against Gombe United, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers’ technical advisor, has unveiled the team’s ambition to secure a position in the prestigious continental competitions by the season’s conclusion. The announcement came after Rangers, or the Flying Antelopes, as they are fondly referred to, showcased their prowess on the football field, demonstrating both skill and determination.

A Convincing Victory

In a match that unfolded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Flying Antelopes dominated the game. The team’s victory was the fruit of the combined efforts of several players scoring the goals. Rangers’ forward, Godwin Obaje, voiced his delight at his brace against Gombe United, attributing it to the unwavering support of his teammates. Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu also contributed to the team’s victory by scoring goals. Wasiu Alalade, Gombe United’s winger, netted the consolation goal for the visiting team, with Obaje increasing his goal tally to five following the brace.

Pleasure and Aspirations

Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed satisfaction with the match’s outcome and his players’ performance. However, he pointed out that the team has not yet reached the standing they are capable of. Currently positioned ninth in the league, Rangers have amassed a total of 25 points from their encounters. The win over Gombe United has significantly boosted the team’s morale. The Flying Antelopes are now more determined than ever to strive for a higher ranking and eventually play in the continental tournaments.

Looking Ahead

With the victory against Gombe United serving as a springboard, Rangers are gearing up to face Akwa United in their next league fixture. This upcoming match is crucial to their aspirations, and the team is prepared to give their best shot, hoping to continue their winning streak and inch closer to their goal of playing in the continental competitions.