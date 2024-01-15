en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory

Following a considerable 4-1 triumph against Gombe United, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers’ technical advisor, has unveiled the team’s ambition to secure a position in the prestigious continental competitions by the season’s conclusion. The announcement came after Rangers, or the Flying Antelopes, as they are fondly referred to, showcased their prowess on the football field, demonstrating both skill and determination.

A Convincing Victory

In a match that unfolded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Flying Antelopes dominated the game. The team’s victory was the fruit of the combined efforts of several players scoring the goals. Rangers’ forward, Godwin Obaje, voiced his delight at his brace against Gombe United, attributing it to the unwavering support of his teammates. Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu also contributed to the team’s victory by scoring goals. Wasiu Alalade, Gombe United’s winger, netted the consolation goal for the visiting team, with Obaje increasing his goal tally to five following the brace.

Pleasure and Aspirations

Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed satisfaction with the match’s outcome and his players’ performance. However, he pointed out that the team has not yet reached the standing they are capable of. Currently positioned ninth in the league, Rangers have amassed a total of 25 points from their encounters. The win over Gombe United has significantly boosted the team’s morale. The Flying Antelopes are now more determined than ever to strive for a higher ranking and eventually play in the continental tournaments.

Looking Ahead

With the victory against Gombe United serving as a springboard, Rangers are gearing up to face Akwa United in their next league fixture. This upcoming match is crucial to their aspirations, and the team is prepared to give their best shot, hoping to continue their winning streak and inch closer to their goal of playing in the continental competitions.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
Karpowership, a prominent player in the realm of floating power plants or Powerships, has made a significant move in bolstering its global electricity supply operations. The company recently placed an order for MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines, each boasting a mechanical output of 20.7 MW, intended for installation across multiple Powerships. A Stepping Stone to Enhanced
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
14 mins ago
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
18 mins ago
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
5 mins ago
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
8 mins ago
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
9 mins ago
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Latest Headlines
World News
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
28 seconds
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
33 seconds
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
45 seconds
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth
50 seconds
North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
2 mins
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
3 mins
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
4 mins
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
4 mins
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
4 mins
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
19 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app