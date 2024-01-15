en English
Europe

Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat

It’s been over 18 months since the Europa League final, but for Rangers captain James Tavernier, the feeling of defeat remains fresh. He recently opened up about the painful loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout, revealing that he hasn’t rewatched the match since that fateful day in Seville.

The Tactical Approach

During the interview with the Rangers Review, Tavernier reflected on the tactical approach implemented by then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The man-for-man formation was a key strategy that enabled the Rangers to compete against teams with superior individual players. Despite the loss, the strategy was successful in creating a unified team that could stand toe-to-toe with stronger opponents.

A Season to Remember

Tavernier, who was the joint-top goalscorer during the European campaign, also brought up the remarkable nights during that season. One memory that stood out was the semi-final victory against RB Leipzig at Ibrox. The captain recalled the team’s strong belief in their ability to win at Ibrox and suggested that this confidence might have instilled fear in their opponents.

Looking Forward

Despite the painful memories, Tavernier remains dedicated to his team and the sport. The captain’s commitment to the Rangers is unwavering, and his reflections serve as a reminder of the highs and lows that come with professional soccer. The loss in the Europa League final remains a sore point, but Tavernier and his team are ready to face future challenges head-on.

Europe Interviews Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

