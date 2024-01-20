Rangers' Abdallah Sima Forced to Leave AFCON Due to Injury

In a recent development, Abdallah Sima, the on-loan winger from Rangers, has been compelled to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to a thigh injury. This injury, diagnosed as an adductor longus of the left thigh, was sustained during training with the Senegal national team. The Senegal Football Association confirmed that Sima will return to Glasgow for the best possible treatment.

Impact on Sima's AFCON and Rangers Performance

Despite the unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament, it's important to note that Sima has not played any minutes at AFCON and his international duty is cut short. The 20-year-old has been performing well for Rangers, with noteworthy contributions to 17 goals in 33 appearances. His absence from the tournament will likely impact the morale and performance of the Senegal team.

Back at home, Rangers are in the midst of a fierce chase for the top position in the Premiership, currently held by Celtic. Sima's return could be a mixed blessing for the team - while his injury is a setback, his presence could potentially boost their campaign. The club has reportedly shown interest in securing Sima on a permanent basis when his loan from Brighton ends next summer.

Sima's Football Journey

Abdallah Sima moved to England in 2021 from Slavia Prague and has had loan periods at Stoke City and Angers in France. He has been capped five times for Senegal. His journey portrays the story of a young, determined player who's been steadily climbing the ranks in football.

Unrelated Disturbance by Rangers Ultras

In a separate incident, Rangers ultras stirred up a disturbance by igniting flares near Dumbarton's stadium prior to the Scottish Cup kick-off. This act of defiance came despite previous warnings from the club against the use of pyrotechnics. However, the Rangers emerged victorious in their Scottish Cup match against Dumbarton, with a decisive 4-1 scoreline, thanks to goals from James Tavernier, John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, and Scott Wright.