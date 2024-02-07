Randy DeBolt's Quest to Conquer All North Dakota Golf Courses

Randy DeBolt, a retired military veteran, has embarked on a unique mission: to play all 111 golf courses in his home state, North Dakota. Having already played golf in 49 states and across 622 courses globally, DeBolt has made it a goal to conquer every course in the state known for its high concentration of golf courses per capita and its respect for veterans.

Mapping the Course

DeBolt, a golfer of no ordinary caliber, has already played 93 out of the 111 North Dakota courses. He aims to complete the remaining in the next two years. To organize his task, DeBolt has employed a method as meticulous as his golf swings. He uses a state highway map to mark the location of each golf course and maintains an intricate spreadsheet with details about each course. Armed with his map and spreadsheet, DeBolt has plotted his golfing journey across the state with the precision of a military operation.

The Journey

Not one to shy away from a challenge, DeBolt often plays multiple courses in a single day. To facilitate this, he travels with a pop-up camper, transforming his journey into a true golfing expedition. His dedication to his mission goes beyond the love of the game. He appreciates the community effort that goes into creating local courses, a sentiment that resonates deeply with North Dakotans.

North Dakota: A Golfer's Paradise

North Dakota, a state celebrated for its veteran-friendly policies, also boasts the highest number of golf courses per capita in the U.S. This fact is not lost on DeBolt or professional golfer Tom Hoge, a North Dakota native. Hoge praises the quality of golf in the state, a sentiment DeBolt shares. The North Dakota Department of Commerce and North Dakota Tourism, sponsors of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, are proud to share DeBolt's story, casting a spotlight on the charm and allure of North Dakota's golf courses.