Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov Welterweight Bout Rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 235

The welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov, initially slated for December 16 at UFC 296, has been rescheduled for February 3 at UFC Fight Night 235 following Brown's undisclosed illness. This information was disclosed by anonymous sources privy to the matchup's details, as the UFC has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN, a UFC broadcast partner, first reported the bout.

Anticipation for the Rescheduled Bout

Both fighters are coming off their last fights in June. Brown triumphed over Wellington Turman by unanimous decision, halting a four-fight winning streak interrupted by Jack Della Maddalena. On the other hand, Salikhov suffered a unanimous decision loss against Nicolas Dalby, leaving him with a 1-2 record in his past three outings.

The Venue and Event Lineup

The February 3 event will occur at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, providing a perfect battleground for these welterweight warriors to showcase their skills. Aside from the rescheduled bout between Brown and Salikhov, UFC Fight Night 235 has seen some changes in its lineup due to injuries. Nate Maness, Kiefer Crosbie, and William Gomis have all been forced to withdraw from the event, with replacements yet to be announced. The event will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.

Stakes and Expectations

As the rescheduled bout draws closer, both fighters will be looking to prove their mettle and climb the welterweight rankings. Brown, eager to rebound from his recent setback, will face off against Salikhov, who is equally determined to reverse his recent 1-2 record. With the stakes high, fans can expect an explosive confrontation on February 3 at UFC Fight Night 235.