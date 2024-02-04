Randy Brown Triumphs at UFC Fight Night 235: Aiming for Top Contenders

The thunderous echoes of victory resonated through the arena as Randy Brown delivered a decisive knockout against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night 235. A brilliantly executed 1-2 combination led to a knockdown, followed by a TKO at 3:17 of Round 1, marking another notch in Brown's impressive fighting career.

Defining the Fight

From the start, Brown capitalized on his superior reach and athletic build, striking Salikhov with a perfect right straight that floored the veteran welterweight. Yet, the fight was not without its controversies. Referee Kerry Hatley's initial hesitation required Brown to deliver an additional punch to solidify his victory, an act that sparked a debate amongst UFC enthusiasts.

Eyeing the Future

With this win, Brown, who now boasts 12 UFC victories and a 6-1 record in his last seven fights, has made his ambitions clear. He seeks to break into the Top 10 of the welterweight division, setting his sights on either Neil Magny or Michael Chiesa for his next bout. His preference leans towards Chiesa due to a previously proposed fight that never came to fruition.

Challenging the Status Quo

Brown's position is unambiguous: he's ready to challenge the current contenders. He has criticized fighters who protect their rankings without staying active. His success at UFC Vegas 85, showcased his striking capabilities and his readiness to engage with the best, setting the stage for a thrilling UFC 300 card showdown.