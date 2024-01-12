Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC

On a chilly Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, Randy Brady, a redshirt sophomore from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), demonstrated an exceptional performance on the basketball court. Brady, who had previously been struggling with a 6-for-20 record from the 3-point range this season, dramatically improved his shooting accuracy. His commendable performance led him to score a career-high 16 points, significantly contributing to UTC’s substantial 109-61 victory over Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Record-Breaking Victory for UTC

The game marked a significant milestone in the history of UTC. The win over VMI was the university’s largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent. This success has improved the team’s record to 10-6 overall and 2-1 against Southern Conference teams. Brady’s outstanding performance was not the only highlight of the game. Other players such as Sam Alexis, Trey Bonham, Taeshaud Jackson, and Tyran Cook also significantly contributed to the victory, showcasing the team’s collective strength and potential.

Impressive Performance by Randy Brady

Brady’s performance was particularly impressive amidst the game’s high stakes. He managed to hit five out of his six 3-point attempts, a formidable feat considering his previous record. The sophomore’s performance was a testament to his growth as a player, his perseverance, and his ability to improve under pressure.

Looking Forward: UTC vs. UNC Greensboro

The Mocs’ next challenge lies in their upcoming game against UNC Greensboro, a team that currently holds a strong 11-5 record. This match will conclude UTC’s three-game homestand and will be a test of their ability to maintain their winning momentum. Given the recent performances, including Brady’s, the Mocs are anticipated to put up a formidable fight.