Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive

In the wake of New Year celebrations and in anticipation of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2024, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has launched a wide-ranging cleanliness campaign. With the event slated to commence at the Astroturf hockey stadium on January 13, the drive focuses on areas that are expected to draw large crowds, including parks, temples, and dams.

Preparing for the Spotlight

The RMC, aiming to create a clean and visually appealing environment, has assigned dedicated teams to these locations for waste collection, fogging, and beautification. The drive, which kicked off on December 31, will continue for approximately two weeks. Rajnish Kumar, the deputy administrator of RMC, underscored the symbolic importance of the New Year as a fresh beginning and appealed for the community’s support in sustaining cleanliness.

Ensuring a Clean Route to the Stadium

With an eye on the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, RMC has constituted five teams to ensure the cleanliness of routes leading to the stadium. The chores include garbage disposal, drain cleaning, spray of bleaching powder and anti-larva medicines, bush trimming, and street lighting maintenance. In addition, the RMC plans to use LED screens at Morabadi ground for live streaming of the matches, adding to the city’s festive atmosphere.

Hockey Fever Grips India

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is gearing up for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The squad is determined to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition, thereby securing qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Sports Ministry has approved the Indian men’s hockey team tour of South Africa for a training camp, followed by a four-nation event, in preparation for their upcoming campaign in the FIH Pro League and the Olympic Games.