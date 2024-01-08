Rams’ Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders’ Head Coach Position

Los Angeles Rams’ safety Jordan Fuller, a key player who has made significant contributions this season, is unable to participate in the walk-through practice set for the upcoming Wednesday. The player suffered an ankle injury during the recent game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite having faced a similar injury in Week 17, Fuller managed to play 12 snaps on defense before having to exit the game prematurely. Coach Sean McVay has described Fuller’s condition as ‘day-to-day’ and expressed hope for his recovery before the Rams’ playoff opener against the Detroit Lions.

Injury Complications

However, the team is also preparing for alternative plans in case Fuller is unable to play. In the event of Fuller’s absence, Russ Yeast, a second-year safety, is expected to step in. Yeast showcased a strong performance in the game against the 49ers, breaking up two deep passes while defending a one-point lead and finishing with six tackles.

Other Injuries

Besides Fuller, two other Rams players are dealing with injuries. Linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom are also being monitored on a ‘day-to-day’ basis. The health status of these key players could significantly impact the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Raheem Morris’s Potential New Role

In other news, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is being considered for a head coaching position with the Washington Commanders. Morris’s successful tenure with the Rams, which includes a Super Bowl win, makes him a strong candidate. However, due to NFL’s anti-tampering rules, interviews for such positions cannot occur until after the divisional round of the playoffs.