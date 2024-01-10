Rams' Duke Shelley Makes a Comeback from Injury for Playoff Game

Los Angeles Rams player, Duke Shelley, is set to make his comeback to the football field after an injury hiatus. Known for his stellar performance as one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the previous season, Shelley has been reinstated from the injured reserve list. This decision comes in time for the upcoming playoff game, following his hamstring injury suffered in Week 12.

Shelley’s Career and Injury

The path to recovery has been long for Shelley after he was side-lined due to a hamstring injury. The injury occurred in the 12th week of the regular season restricting him to participate only in 11 games, predominantly on special teams. During this period, he recorded eight tackles, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Shelley’s return to the field will be closely watched as he is one of the few players who have demonstrated exceptional defensive skills.

Post-Injury: A New Beginning

Shelley’s journey to recovery has been a testament to his dedication and determination. Cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier, he found a new home with the Rams but could play just 76 defensive snaps over 11 games before the injury pushed him to the reserve list. His reinstatement and return to the lineup for the playoff game mark a new beginning for the player, presenting an opportunity to re-emerge in LA’s defense.

Shelley’s Playoff Appearances

Shelley is no stranger to high-pressure playoff games. He is expected to make his third career playoff appearance in the upcoming game against the Lions on Sunday. His first playoff appearance was with the Bears in 2020, and later he started in a game for the Vikings in their defeat against the Giants last year. As he steps back onto the field, Shelley’s experience and skill will undoubtedly be an asset to the Rams.