Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria’s AFCON Squad

With the dawn of a new year, the world of sports has already sprung into action with notable events making headlines. The Los Angeles Rams clinched their playoff berth with a vital assist from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks. This not only highlighted the Rams’ gratitude towards the Steelers but also gave them an opportunity to jest at the controversial call in their earlier loss.

Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

In a riveting match, Najee Harris rushed for a season-high 122 yards, scoring two touchdowns and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. This victory has kept the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive. Harris, in combination with Jaylen Warren, provided a strong running game with Warren adding 75 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers triumphed with 202 rushing yards and 468 total yards against Seattle’s weak run defense. Quarterback Mason Rudolph delivered a solid performance, throwing for 274 yards and making key completions.

Seattle Seahawks Struggle to Keep Pace

On the other side of the field, Geno Smith threw for 290 yards for the Seahawks. However, the team had to settle for field goals in the second half, culminating in their ultimate loss. Further hampering their efforts was the injury to starting right tackle Abe Lucas and center Evan Brown. The Steelers are now looking ahead to face Baltimore in their next game, while the Seahawks will close out the regular season against Arizona.

Ojo Makes Cut for Nigeria’s AFCON Quest

In other sports news, Enyimba goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo has made it to Nigeria’s final 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Ojo, along with Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabili, are the three goalkeepers picked by coach Jose Peseiro for Nigeria’s fourth AFCON quest. Interestingly, Ojo is the only player from the Nigeria Premier Football League in the squad. His inclusion in the squad brings a spotlight on the Super Eagles camp in the UAE, where he aims to impress before the team departs for Ivory Coast.