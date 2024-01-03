en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South

In a gripping clash that left spectators at the edge of their seats, Ramapo pulled off a stunning 3-2 win over the 18th-ranked Middletown South in a high school ice hockey encounter at Middletown Ice World. The match, marked by high-intensity play and a dramatic comeback, saw Ramapo overturn a deficit to clinch a victory that shattered the odds.

Second Period Surge

At the heart of Ramapo’s victory was a remarkable resurgence in the second period. After trailing behind Middletown South, Ramapo managed to net two critical goals to wrest control of the game. Theo Herman was the first to strike, equalizing the score with just over seven minutes left in the period, turning the momentum in Ramapo’s favor. The decisive moment came when Nathan Wolk found the back of the net at the 2:11 mark, sealing the victory for Ramapo and leaving Middletown South stunned.

Middletown South’s Early Lead

Despite the final outcome, Middletown South had initially taken the lead, with Ryan Nicholson scoring the opener and Timothy Gorlenko extending their advantage. Their dominance, however, was short-lived as Ramapo’s William Ross responded with a goal of his own, drawing the game level at 1-1 and setting the stage for a thrilling second period.

Goalie’s Great Wall

A key factor in Ramapo’s win was the sterling performance of their goalie, Luke L’Heureux. In a game where every save counted, L’Heureux made an impressive 31 saves out of 33 shots, proving instrumental in Ramapo’s victory.

This win holds significant weight for Ramapo, which had a less than impressive record of 4 wins and 7 losses prior to the game. In contrast, Middletown South held a balanced record of 5 wins and 5 losses. Ramapo’s victory, therefore, stands as a testament to the unpredictability of sport and the enduring spirit of competition, where a perceived underdog can triumph against the odds.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles

By Salman Khan

Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games

By Salman Khan

An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports

By Salman Khan

Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victo ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victo ...
heart comment 0
Stanford Women’s Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff

By Salman Khan

Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
BYU Men’s Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play

By Salman Khan

BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
Thrilling High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit

By Salman Khan

Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
16 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
3 mins
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app