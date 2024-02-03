Ramaal Lewis Rejoins Jamaica Scorpions Ahead of 2024 West Indies Championship

The Jamaican cricket landscape is brimming with anticipation as the 2024 West Indies Championship inches closer. The Jamaica Scorpions have unveiled their 13-player squad, a blend of seasoned campaigners and fresh talent, ahead of their opening game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes on February 7 at Sabina Park. This year's championship provides a stage for redemption for the Scorpions who ended up at the bottom of the table in 2023 season.

Return of Ramaal Lewis

Former West Indies under-19 captain and off-spinning all-rounder, Ramaal Lewis, is making a comeback to the Scorpions. Lewis, who debuted for Jamaica in 2015, will be looking to make a significant impact upon his return. His experience and versatility as an all-rounder could prove to be a vital cog in the Scorpions' wheel.

Combination of Experience and Youth

The squad also welcomes back off-spinning all-rounder Peat Salmon, and retains a core of experienced players including Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton. The infusion of young blood in the form of Carlos Brown, Kirk McKenzie, Abhijai Mansingh, Romaine Morris, Gordon Bryan, and Jeavor Royal complements the experience, creating a balanced lineup.

Coach's Optimism

Coach Andrew Richardson expressed positivity about the team's composition, highlighting a strong middle-order batting and seam department. The team's preparation, according to Richardson, has been positive, with consistent batters and outstanding spinners marking their presence in recent trial games.

The 2024 Championship will feature seven rounds of matches, with the initial three rounds taking place from February 7 to 24 across various venues in St Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica. The subsequent rounds will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda, with the tournament concluding after Easter with the final two rounds from April 10 to 20.