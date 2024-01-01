en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy

The 7th edition of the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala, a traditional buffalo race deeply rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka, India, was held in Mangaluru’s Goldfinch City, witnessing a participation of 170 buffalo pairs in six varied categories. Highlighting the physical prowess of the buffaloes and the dexterity of their handlers, the event took the spectators on a thrilling journey of culture and tradition.

Buffalo Racing: A Cultural Spectacle

The Kambala races involve pairs of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by a farmer, who guides them to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition against time. The sport, while being a spectacle of excitement and cultural significance, has also been the center of controversy due to concerns over animal welfare. Yet, the sheer vibrancy and local enthusiasm continue to keep this tradition alive.

A Competitive Arena

Among the racers, ‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop stole the spotlight, winning in the ‘Hagga Kiriya’ and ‘Negilu Kiriya’ categories. Various other winners and runners-up emerged in different categories, each demonstrating the competitive spirit and the unique bond between the jockeys and their buffalo pairs.

More Than Just a Sporting Event

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala attracts not only participants and spectators from across the state but also prominent political figures and religious leaders. The presence of Tejaswi Surya, Bengaluru City South MP, senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, and Raghavendra Mutt seer Subudhendra Teertha Swami, underscored the event’s significance beyond just a sporting event, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Atul Auto Reports 16.4% Increase in Total Auto Sales

By Rafia Tasleem

Rise in Youth Criminal Activity in Northeast Delhi: A Disturbing Trend

By Rafia Tasleem

Eicher Motors Reports 11.1% Sales Increase in December, Reflecting Growth in Commercial Vehicle Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games

By Salman Khan

South Indian Cinema Set for a Spectacular 2024: A Look at the Awaited ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
South Indian Cinema Set for a Spectacular 2024: A Look at the Awaited ...
heart comment 0
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope
Venture Debt: A Rising Star in Startup Financing Landscape

By Rafia Tasleem

Venture Debt: A Rising Star in Startup Financing Landscape
The Last Sunrise of the Year: Kanyakumari’s New Year’s Eve Attraction

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Last Sunrise of the Year: Kanyakumari's New Year's Eve Attraction
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik’s Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute

By Rafia Tasleem

CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
59 seconds
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
1 min
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
2 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
4 mins
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
4 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
4 mins
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
5 mins
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
10 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
11 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
2 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
24 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
45 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
53 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
56 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app