Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy

The 7th edition of the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala, a traditional buffalo race deeply rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka, India, was held in Mangaluru’s Goldfinch City, witnessing a participation of 170 buffalo pairs in six varied categories. Highlighting the physical prowess of the buffaloes and the dexterity of their handlers, the event took the spectators on a thrilling journey of culture and tradition.

Buffalo Racing: A Cultural Spectacle

The Kambala races involve pairs of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by a farmer, who guides them to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition against time. The sport, while being a spectacle of excitement and cultural significance, has also been the center of controversy due to concerns over animal welfare. Yet, the sheer vibrancy and local enthusiasm continue to keep this tradition alive.

A Competitive Arena

Among the racers, ‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop stole the spotlight, winning in the ‘Hagga Kiriya’ and ‘Negilu Kiriya’ categories. Various other winners and runners-up emerged in different categories, each demonstrating the competitive spirit and the unique bond between the jockeys and their buffalo pairs.

More Than Just a Sporting Event

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala attracts not only participants and spectators from across the state but also prominent political figures and religious leaders. The presence of Tejaswi Surya, Bengaluru City South MP, senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, and Raghavendra Mutt seer Subudhendra Teertha Swami, underscored the event’s significance beyond just a sporting event, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the region.